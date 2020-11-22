Jason Eugene Brandle was unexpectedly called home to the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He will be incredibly missed by his loved ones.

Jason was born into a military family on December 3, 1977 in Fort Stewart, GA. Following multiple (military) relocations he ultimately settled in Helena, MT where he spent his formative years.

Jason enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2001 and proudly served our country for 9 years; in the 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Iron Rakkasans” and the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment “White Currahees” of the 101st Airborne Division “Screaming Eagles” and finally in the Warrior Transition Battalion. With multiple deployments in (both) Afghanistan and Iraq he received numerous medals and commendations. As a war veteran, Jason carried the scars of such. In spite of those many challenges his spirit remained unwavering.

In addition to his love for his country; Jason might best be remembered for his endearing charm. He always had a smile on his face and as the consummate prankster, was always the life of the party, leaving smiles and laughter in his wake. His wit was sharp and his heart was kind, you could (always) count on him to conjure up fun gifts for his family.