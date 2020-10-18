Jason Allen Martinie, 47, of Helena, MT, passed into eternity October 6, 2020 after a battle with cancer.
Jason was born in Champaign, Illinois to Terry and Judy Martinie. He was a rambunctious, beloved brother to Lee, Lisa, Jodi, Justin, and Lori. Jason lived in 6 different states with his family throughout his childhood. After attending Northwest University, he settled in Helena, Montana with his first wife Sarah, to raise their children Maddi, Ella, and Ryan.
Jason was a hardworking and loyal employee of FedEx for the last 26 years.
Besides being a professional driver, he loved being outdoors, hiking and fishing, all things cars and he loved his children fiercely. He was great about quoting lines and songs from his love of movies. He had the best sense of humor and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He would often break out in song showcasing his impressive vocal range of bass to soprano. He was a loyal friend, father, husband, uncle, brother, son and co-worker, and he will be missed immensely. To know Jason, was to love him.
He is remembered by his wife Theresa, his children Maddi, Ella, Ryan and stepchildren Caleb and Lily. His parents Terry and Judy, siblings: Lee, Lisa (Mark), Jodi (Bill), Justin (Jennifer), and Lori (Mark); including many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the benefit of his children at www.simplecremationmt.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.