Jason Allen Martinie, 47, of Helena, MT, passed into eternity October 6, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Jason was born in Champaign, Illinois to Terry and Judy Martinie. He was a rambunctious, beloved brother to Lee, Lisa, Jodi, Justin, and Lori. Jason lived in 6 different states with his family throughout his childhood. After attending Northwest University, he settled in Helena, Montana with his first wife Sarah, to raise their children Maddi, Ella, and Ryan.

Jason was a hardworking and loyal employee of FedEx for the last 26 years.

Besides being a professional driver, he loved being outdoors, hiking and fishing, all things cars and he loved his children fiercely. He was great about quoting lines and songs from his love of movies. He had the best sense of humor and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He would often break out in song showcasing his impressive vocal range of bass to soprano. He was a loyal friend, father, husband, uncle, brother, son and co-worker, and he will be missed immensely. To know Jason, was to love him.