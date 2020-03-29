Jaraczeski, Toni A.

Toni Ann (Palmquist) Jaraczeski, 77, formerly of Great Falls, MT, passed away at her home in Pasco, WA on March 11, 2020 with her three daughters by her side, after a valiant eight-year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

She was born on March 24, 1942, in La Jolla, CA to parents John A. Palmquist Sr. and Janet Norton Fuelscher. She was raised in Helena, along with her brother, John A. Palmquist, Jr., and sister, Anita Mae Ahlers.

Toni graduated from Helena High School in 1960 and attended Stephens College in Missouri and Montana State University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

On August 14, 1965, she married the love of her life, Gary D. Jaraczeski in Great Falls, MT. They proudly raised three daughters Julie, Lynae, and Jana. Although her heart was broken when he passed away suddenly on September 2, 1992, she persevered with amazing grace.