Jaraczeski, Toni A.

Toni Ann (Palmquist) Jaraczeski, 77, formerly of Great Falls, MT, passed away at her home in Pasco, WA on March 11, 2020 with her three daughters by her side, after a valiant eight-year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
She was born on March 24, 1942, in La Jolla, CA to parents John A. Palmquist Sr. and Janet Norton Fuelscher. She was raised in Helena, along with her brother, John A. Palmquist, Jr., and sister, Anita Mae Ahlers.
Toni graduated from Helena High School in 1960 and attended Stephens College in Missouri and Montana State University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.
On August 14, 1965, she married the love of her life, Gary D. Jaraczeski in Great Falls, MT. They proudly raised three daughters Julie, Lynae, and Jana. Although her heart was broken when he passed away suddenly on September 2, 1992, she persevered with amazing grace.
Perpetuating her memory, continuing her values, and living out her hopes are her daughters: Julie(Jim) Thomas of Great Falls, Mt, Lynae Jaraczeski, of Richland, WA, and Jana (Adam) Gemmel of Kennewick, WA; grandchildren: Ryan (Lulu) Storrusten, Kaitlin (John) Wolff, Brennan (Solveig) Bell, Lauren Bell, Jackson Gemmel, Kate Gemmel, and Austin Gemmel; great-grandchildren: Emma, Noah, Reagan, Todd, Luke & Joey; Brother John “Jock” (Barb) Palmquist of Helena, MT; sister and best friend, Anita “Widge” Ahlers of Richland, WA; and additional survivors include loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, Gary, and son-in-law, Todd Storrusten.
Toni taught first grade at Chief Joseph Elementary School in Great Falls, MT for 35 years. She was a beloved teacher; was one of the first to use Learning Centers in the classroom as well as one of the first teachers to foster inclusion.
A celebration of life will be held this summer in Great Fall, MT. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to honor Toni to Chaplaincy Healthcare Society, 1736 E. 7th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99352, Benton-Franklin Humane Society, 1736 E. 7th Ave., Kennewick, WA 9937 or Wounded Warrior Project.
