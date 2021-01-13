Jan. 29, 1948 – Dec. 5, 2020
With great sadness, the family and friends of a kind, gentle and loving soul regret to announce her passing, due to a case of pneumonia, followed by strokes. Suddenly and peacefully, our beloved Sister, Aunt and Friend was taken from us and delivered into the arms of Jesus, our Lord. We thank God for her merciful transition from this world, into eternity.
Janice M. Schutt was born to Marvin and Eva Schutt, in San Francisco, California, on January 29, 1948. Later that year, she moved with her family, to Montana. They first lived in her Mother's home town of Valier, and then moved to Sunburst, where she completed her elementary education. Moving to Helena in 1960, she helped in the family bakery and graduated from Helena High in 1966. Janice attended Great Falls Business College, driving back and forth to class from her family home in Helena. After college, she worked in Portland, Oregon for a year and then returned to Helena, where she resided for the rest of her life. For most of her thirty-year career, Janice worked for the State of Montana, DOT, Highway Department, payroll office. Upon retirement, due to numerous challenges and medical issues, she moved into the family home, where she enjoyed her final twenty years - first with her mother, and then with her brother.
Janice's childhood nickname, “Cookie,” was lovingly bestowed by her Mother, as they delighted in baking cookies together. This was the origin of her eternal sweet tooth, and most likely her sweet disposition. Janice had a special way of making others feel important. She was a people magnet. She maintained and nurtured friendships from members of her church family, Parkinson's meetings, high school, work, sporting events and her loving neighborhood families.
Janice was a very out-going and social individual, a joy to be with, an eternal optimist and a constant purveyor of encouragement. She enjoyed good natured bantering with others and loved to laugh. Her generosity had no bounds, and she was always quick to express her love for others, and her dedication to worthy causes. Janice faced all of her personal and physical challenges with tremendous grace - freely sharing her concerns, but never complaining. Her Christian character was always apparent. She was quick to express her thankfulness for her devoted friends, who assisted her in so many ways, and the love she had for her Savior, Christ Jesus.
Janice relished her TV game shows and was a committed sports fan to any game that she could find on the screen. She especially cherished the times she spent at live events, among the other fans, as they cheered on their Helena Brewers and Carroll College teams. Whether at home, or in the stands, she whooped and hollered with the best of them, when the score was close or the action turned exciting.
She was known as “Aunt Jan,” to her two nieces, Amy and Brook. Although they lived far away from one another, Janice was a consistent voice of unconditional love and encouragement to them, throughout her life. She was very proud of them and their children - all of whom she dearly loved and admired. Janice was a precious Sister, Aunt and Friend. She will be greatly missed.
Janice passed away on December 5, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Schutt, of Helena, and her two nieces and their families, Amy Dopps of Wichita, Kansas and Brook Lynn of Springfield, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her Father (1999), her Mother (2009) and her two sisters, Neva (and husband, Richard) Rippe (1972) and Betty Jeanne Schutt (2020).
A celebration of Janice's life will be held with her church family, Grace Community Fellowship, at 10:30 a.m. on Sat. January 16th, 38 Dunphy Block, S. Park Ave., in Helena (across from the Mediterranean Grill). Due to COVID, there will be no Reception to follow the Memorial Service. In lieu of gifts or flowers, we ask that you consider a gift to your favorite disabled Veteran's organization, or to Options Clinic, 1005 Partridge Place, Helena, MT 59602.
