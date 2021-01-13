Jan. 29, 1948 – Dec. 5, 2020

With great sadness, the family and friends of a kind, gentle and loving soul regret to announce her passing, due to a case of pneumonia, followed by strokes. Suddenly and peacefully, our beloved Sister, Aunt and Friend was taken from us and delivered into the arms of Jesus, our Lord. We thank God for her merciful transition from this world, into eternity.

Janice M. Schutt was born to Marvin and Eva Schutt, in San Francisco, California, on January 29, 1948. Later that year, she moved with her family, to Montana. They first lived in her Mother's home town of Valier, and then moved to Sunburst, where she completed her elementary education. Moving to Helena in 1960, she helped in the family bakery and graduated from Helena High in 1966. Janice attended Great Falls Business College, driving back and forth to class from her family home in Helena. After college, she worked in Portland, Oregon for a year and then returned to Helena, where she resided for the rest of her life. For most of her thirty-year career, Janice worked for the State of Montana, DOT, Highway Department, payroll office. Upon retirement, due to numerous challenges and medical issues, she moved into the family home, where she enjoyed her final twenty years - first with her mother, and then with her brother.