Nov. 25, 1946 – Dec. 6, 2020

Janice Elise Barth, 74, of Helena, MT, passed away on 12/06/2020.

She was born to parents Jacob Eldon Barth and Ethelyn Hope Tambs, on 11/25/1946 in Modesto, CA.

She graduated from Grace Davis High School, Modesto, CA in 1964.

Janice retired in 2001 from Stanislaus County School District after working as a Teachers' Aide.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors (especially being in the sunshine), bible study/attending church services. Janice enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Janice was known for her talkative nature. Janice's happy nature and chattiness will be greatly missed.

Janice is survived by; son, Jeffrey Reed, of Helena, MT, grandchildren; Mary Kate Stamper (Modesto, CA), Jacob Reed (Helena, MT), and great grandchildren, Dustin and Wyatt Reed (Helena, MT), sister, Marciel Price, Mariposa, CA and brother, Lindsey Price of Modesto, CA.

She was preceded in death by Ethelyn Hope Tambs, (mother). Eldon Jacob Barth, (father). And Bruce Barth, (brother).

Private services will be held. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com