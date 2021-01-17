On Tuesday afternoon, January 12, 2021, Jane Marie Bird-Tuggle passed away peacefully with her husband, Sonny, at her side.

Jane was born May 11, 1929 to Clarence and Esther Ashley in Port Huron, Michigan. She lived and worked in Detroit, until she moved to Montana. On one of Jane's trips to Montana, she met a tall cowboy, Laurence Bird, and fell in love. Jane and Laurence were married in Great Falls, Montana, May 20, 1955. They ranched 75 miles south of Chinook, Montana for five years. During this time, their daughter, Laura and son, Jerry were born.

Jane and Laurence sold the ranch and moved to Chinook in 1961. They spent the winter in Chinook and in the spring moved to Helena, where Laurence found a job as a carpenter. During their life together in Helena, they built two homes, the last being on Paydirt Drive. Jane worked at Sears during the holiday season for 8 years. Jane and Laurence were snowbirds for 8 years and spent most of their time in Arizona in their 5th wheel with their lifetime friends, Albert and Betty Sanford. As members of the Treasure State Wheelers, they traveled the state of Montana in the summer. Jane lost her first love in January 1998.