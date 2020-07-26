Jamison, Van C.

March 24, 1948 – May 18, 2020
On May 12, 2020 Van played a great round of golf. On May 13, Van suffered a stroke. On May 18, in Scottsdale, Arizona Van died. He was surrounded by his beloved family at the time of his death. His wife held and kissed him until he was taken from them all. As Van had been in good health and vigorously embraced each new day, his passing was unexpected and left this world with one less good and decent man.
Van was born to Charles Hayden and Sarah Von Neida Jamison on March 24, 1948 in Denver, Colorado. He was the first born of four brothers who all grew up in Beloit and later, Madison Wisconsin. As Van’s Rabbi said, “He knew where he came from and spoke lovingly and reverently of his parents and siblings.” He loved them all and thoroughly enjoyed the family reunions where the brothers would debate the politics of the day and the best baseball players of all time. Van’s vote always went to Hank Aaron.
Van loved education and learning throughout his life. He received his Bachelor of Sciences Degree with a major in Biology from the University of Wisconsin in 1971 and his master’s degree in Zoology from the University of Montana in 1974. Being a voracious reader of American History and with an unmatched memory for detail, Van shared his knowledge with friends and family and often delighted them with little known stories of historic persons and events. He was always quick to describe America’s real history and heroes as related by historians and debunk the myths that had developed over time.
After receiving his master’s degree, Van got his first professional job working at the Montana State Department of Health and Environmental Sciences. It was there that he researched and wrote a book about “The Mosquitos of Montana,” not a best seller, but one that his family often enjoyed teasing him about. From there he went on to work at the Montana Department of Natural Resource and Conservation which later reorganized to the Department of Environmental Quality. After working in many capacities in that Department, Van retired from state government after many years and having lastly served as Division Administrator of the Energy Division. He took great pride in overseeing the regulation and development of renewable and energy projects around the state. Van was particularly interested in energy conservation and renewable energy resource development. Van concluded his career as Vice President of a wind energy development company working tirelessly for the development of alternative energy in Montana and for the elimination of the political and structural obstacles hindering such development. For Van, working was a purposeful endeavor that enriched his life. He always believed that working as a public servant was gratifying and a way to serve the state he loved and its people.
In 1968, while talking with a friend at the student union at the University of Wisconsin, Van often told the story how he felt an energy enter the Rathskeller. When he turned around, he said it was love at first sight when he saw the woman who was to be his soul mate and to whom he would be married for over 50 years. In 1970, Van, a Wisconsin boy, married Mona Friedman, a New York girl, which seemed an unlikely match, but which turned out to be the perfect match for a lifetime. During their half century together, they discussed and debated many issues, talked about books, travelled, often spoke about the spiritual forces in life and most of all enjoyed being with their children and grandchildren.
Van and Mona raised two children, Seth, and Rachael, whom he adored. He often reminisced about the times he spent hunting, golfing, and exercising with them. His love of those activities was enhanced because of the amount of time they provided him to know and bond with his children. He especially enjoyed telling them about their family history dating back to early America. Van and Mona were also blessed with three grandchildren, Freya, Asher, and Nora, whom he all believed to be precious and extraordinary.
Van was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hayden Jamison whom he loved, admired and aspired to be like; his father-in-law Samuel Friedman whom he loved and thought was generous to all; and Jill, his sister-in-law, wife of his brother Scott. Van is survived by his cherished wife, Mona and their children, Rachael (daughter Freya), and Seth (wife Kelly and children Asher and Norah); his beloved mother Sarah Von Neida Jamison who exemplified the importance of family and benevolence of spirit to him; mother-in-law Geraldine Friedman who embraced him and loved him as a son; brothers Scott (and his children); Craig (Lisa and their children and their children’s children; and Kent (Mary Jo) and their children; and his sister-in-law Janet whom he loved as a sister.
Van loved to golf, read, root for the Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, and travel. He and Mona explored many countries to observe other how other cultures lived and built their societies. He especially loved his trips to Israel and Africa. Van thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his many friends in Helena and Scottsdale whether on the golf course, at a show, at a dinner table or discussing the issues of the day. He felt his friends made the communities he lived in the special places they were and the places he loved to be. When asked, Van loved helping his friends with their golf games and sharing in their excitement when they bettered their game. While not a clothes horse, Van really enjoyed dressing for golf and providing his friends with many good laughs.
Aside from his wedding, birth of his children and grandchildren, Van found his self-motivated conversion to Judaism on May 22, 2019 to be a monumental and special event in his life. He said he had found the spiritual home for which he had been searching and that allowed him to question life’s premises. Van was buried exactly one year from the date of his conversion. As his Rabbi described Van’s passing “It was one of those rare times when we witnessed-both with our eyes and with our senses – as his soul was handed from the loving grip of his family to the arms of angels who sheltered him on to his next journey.”
Remembrances in Van’s name may be made to the Prickly Pear Land Trust, 40 West Lawrence St., Helena, MT 59601; the American Friends of Magen David Adom of Israel, western@afmda.org; or to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Van.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.