Jamison, Van C.

After receiving his master’s degree, Van got his first professional job working at the Montana State Department of Health and Environmental Sciences. It was there that he researched and wrote a book about “The Mosquitos of Montana,” not a best seller, but one that his family often enjoyed teasing him about. From there he went on to work at the Montana Department of Natural Resource and Conservation which later reorganized to the Department of Environmental Quality. After working in many capacities in that Department, Van retired from state government after many years and having lastly served as Division Administrator of the Energy Division. He took great pride in overseeing the regulation and development of renewable and energy projects around the state. Van was particularly interested in energy conservation and renewable energy resource development. Van concluded his career as Vice President of a wind energy development company working tirelessly for the development of alternative energy in Montana and for the elimination of the political and structural obstacles hindering such development. For Van, working was a purposeful endeavor that enriched his life. He always believed that working as a public servant was gratifying and a way to serve the state he loved and its people.