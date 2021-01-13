James William McIlhattan

Nov. 8, 1934 - Dec. 23, 2020

On December 23, 2020, Jim passed away in Helena, MT as a result of congestive heart failure and pneumonia. Jim was 86 years old.

Jim McIlhattan was born in Bozeman, MT on November 8, 1934. He was the oldest child of Katherine Olivia (Bohart) and James Alton McIlhattan. Jim grew up in Bozeman on the McIlhattan Pony Farm. He was a member of the McIlhattan Pony Patrol and a 4H National Champion livestock showman.

He married his high school sweetheart, Carmen Marie Eblen of Belgrade, in 1956.

Jim graduated with Bachelors and Masters degrees in Music Education from Montana State University, Bozeman, MT. Jim served in the Army National Guard.

Jim was a lifelong music teacher and band director. He taught in the public schools of Belgrade, Roundup, Red Lodge and Havre, Montana. He continued his love of teaching and making music by leading the Havre Shriners Oriental Band for many years. Both in public schools and Shriners, Jim's contributions were recognized with national awards.

Jim and Carmen retired on the Missouri River in the Wolf Creek canyon. Jim enjoyed travel, fishing and woodworking. Making sawdust was a favorite pastime.