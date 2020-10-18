James W. Murray

There were two seminal Montana political events where Jim was front and center that bear special mention: the crushing defeat of the 1971 sales tax referendum and the razor-thin passage of the ratification of the 1972 Montana Constitution. In concert with the Montana Farmers Union, low income, senior citizens, women's and church groups, conservationists along with the Montana Democratic Party, Jim and the labor movement mounted a grassroots effort to defeat the sales tax referendum , which went down in a dramatic fashion. The very next year, this coalition helped to pass the new Montana Constitution, and if not for their efforts it is highly unlikely that almost 50 years later Montana would be governed by a state constitution that is considered the nation's best, providing the strongest privacy, anti-discrimination and environmental protections in America. In both instances, this grand progressive coalition led by Jim bested corporate interests with unlimited money and resources at their disposal. These victories also brought about campaign finance reform, again with Jim's fervor in the lead, to level the playing field between wealthy corporations and working people.