March 17, 1950 - Aug. 7, 2021
James Patrick Therriault of Townsend MT, passed away on August 7th at the age of 71, as a result of a long-standing illness. Known by many in the Townsend and Helena area, he was both loved and respected by those that knew him. Jim's funeral service will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, on Saturday August 28th, 10 a.m. There will be a reception at the funeral home following the service.
Jimmy T, as he was known by many, was born in Missoula MT to Harvey and Ann Therriault on March 17th, 1950. He was the 2nd youngest of 6 children.
Jim graduated from the University of Montana in 1972. He also attended Carroll College in 1968, where he fell in love with Helena.
He returned to Helena in 1972 where he created the first child day care programs at the Helena YMCA. This included the After School Day Care and the Summer Enrichment Program.
In 1974, he entered his career as a first-year teacher in Twin Bridges, Mt. He later taught in Shelby, Mt. from 1975-1976 where he built a powerhouse speech and debate team, and directed the school's first two musical comedies, Oklahoma and My Fair Lady.
In 1976, Jim settled in Townsend, MT, where he would teach until 2000. There, his speech and debate team frequently dominated the Southern Montana Division, and placed among the top three Class B teams in the state almost every year for over 20 years. At the conclusion of his career, Jim was named ABC Coach of the Year 1999-2000. He was elected to the Montana Forensics Educators' Association Coaches Hall of Fame in 2005.
One of his proudest accomplishments was when the Mayor of Townsend presented him with a plaque establishing January 21, 1996 as “Mr. T Day”. He was well liked by many of his students and colleagues, and the love that he received from his community touched him deeply.
In retirement, Jim worked closely with the recovery community in Helena, assisting many people and their families. He created many dear friends within this community, and was loved and respected by many there. He was very proud and humbled that he was able to have a positive and compassionate presence in many lives.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Ann, his sisters Sharon Heinrich, Beverly Ender, Rosie Michaels and a son, Michael.
He is survived by his wife Jinlian of Townsend, and his two sons Patrick and Phillip of Helena. Two sisters, Juliette LaFleur of Victoria B.C., and Vivian Riddle of Jupiter FL.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Helena Alano Club, 1432 Gallatin Ave
Helena MT 59602. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of James.
