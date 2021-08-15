March 17, 1950 - Aug. 7, 2021

James Patrick Therriault of Townsend MT, passed away on August 7th at the age of 71, as a result of a long-standing illness. Known by many in the Townsend and Helena area, he was both loved and respected by those that knew him. Jim's funeral service will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, on Saturday August 28th, 10 a.m. There will be a reception at the funeral home following the service.

Jimmy T, as he was known by many, was born in Missoula MT to Harvey and Ann Therriault on March 17th, 1950. He was the 2nd youngest of 6 children.

Jim graduated from the University of Montana in 1972. He also attended Carroll College in 1968, where he fell in love with Helena.

He returned to Helena in 1972 where he created the first child day care programs at the Helena YMCA. This included the After School Day Care and the Summer Enrichment Program.

In 1974, he entered his career as a first-year teacher in Twin Bridges, Mt. He later taught in Shelby, Mt. from 1975-1976 where he built a powerhouse speech and debate team, and directed the school's first two musical comedies, Oklahoma and My Fair Lady.