James Matthew Jewett

1996-2021

James was born in Zambia in 1996. He spent his first years as a young boy living on the streets of Africa and in and out of orphanages until 2006. In 2006 James was adopted into the loving Donaldson family and moved to Helena, MT with his parents Jim and Terri. He joined his many siblings Traci, Tiffany, Jim, Katie, Tyler, Lesly, Courtni, Emilee, Lucy, Timothy, Rylee, and Alex. Jim and Terri knew from the time they met James that he was very special and was a gift from God.

In 2010 James began a new chapter in his life becoming a member of the Jewettesofski family. James was a perfect fit in the family and created many memories including, hunting, camping, sledding, wrestling, football, the annual Easter baseball game, family trips, some of his crazy cooking concoctions, his colorful clothes and socks and so many laughs.