James Irish Carlin

James Carlin passed away peacefully at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle on January 17, 2021.

James was born on November 1, 1950 in Duluth, Minnesota to parents Thomas and Beverly Carlin. The family later moved to Billings where James graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1969.

James spent much of his early adulthood acquiring education. He earned a bachelor's degree in Physical Education and Biology from Purdue University in Indiana, graduating with honors in 1974. He earned a master's degree in Exercise Physiology and a doctorate degree in Exercise Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1984. He continued his studies as a post-doctoral fellow at Michigan State University. He also completed a two-year post-doctoral fellowship at the world renown Karolinska Institute in Huddinge, Sweden in 1989.

James moved back to Montana in 1990 where he earned yet another degree. He graduated from Montana Tech with a master's degree in Industrial Hygiene in 1993. He was a career employee at the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, retiring in 2014. James liked the outdoors. He enjoyed boating and fishing and spending time with his friends over a beer. He loved his dog Joey.