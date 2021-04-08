James Hahn

May 24, 1924 - March 26, 2021

James W. Hahn passed away March 26, 2021 at Elkhorn Health and Rehab, directly across the highway from where he was born on Old Alhambra road, in a little farmhouse on May 24, 1924. He spent his school years attending Clancy School, Boulder High, and eventually Carroll College.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in December of 1943; James completed basic training at Fort Knox and was shipped overseas. He was assigned to the 106th Cavalry Group as a radio operator riding in an armored car across France, Germany, and Austria ahead of the ground troops. In 1951 James was called back into service with the U. S. Airforce for the Korean War, he was stationed at Malmstrom Airforce Base.

James married Connie J. Everett and had four children and over 55 years of marriage. Jim retired from ST of Montana Highway Dept as Chief of Planning and Research. He enjoyed over 38 years of retirement playing the banjo and attending jazz festivals, golfing and taking care of his Airedales. In his younger years he learned to ski in Switzerland during the war and was without a doubt the most graceful skier on Belmont slopes. He also calf roped and was the ultimate handyman.