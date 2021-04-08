James Hahn

May 24, 1924 - March 26, 2021
James W. Hahn passed away March 26, 2021 at Elkhorn Health and Rehab, directly across the highway from where he was born on Old Alhambra road, in a little farmhouse on May 24, 1924. He spent his school years attending Clancy School, Boulder High, and eventually Carroll College.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in December of 1943; James completed basic training at Fort Knox and was shipped overseas. He was assigned to the 106th Cavalry Group as a radio operator riding in an armored car across France, Germany, and Austria ahead of the ground troops. In 1951 James was called back into service with the U. S. Airforce for the Korean War, he was stationed at Malmstrom Airforce Base.
James married Connie J. Everett and had four children and over 55 years of marriage. Jim retired from ST of Montana Highway Dept as Chief of Planning and Research. He enjoyed over 38 years of retirement playing the banjo and attending jazz festivals, golfing and taking care of his Airedales. In his younger years he learned to ski in Switzerland during the war and was without a doubt the most graceful skier on Belmont slopes. He also calf roped and was the ultimate handyman.
James W. Hahn is preceded in death by his wives Connie in 2001, Wanda in 2020, and his sons John C. Hahn, Kim J. Hahn, and Corrie R. Hahn. He is survived by his daughter Christine Aiken, and grandchildren; Jamul Hahn, Amanda Thumma, Keifer Hahn, Michael Hahn, Mitchell Aiken, Tegan Maynard Hahn and Gretchen Maynard Hahn, as well as his cousin Gail (Chick) Smith. Also surviving him are Wanda's Children Julene Christofferson, Sharon McCabe, Paul Christofferson, Merris Schuab and Pam Christofferson and numerous grandchildren.
Bye Dad, we will miss you playing the harmonica while sitting on the front step on warm summer nights. We love you; always have always will.
There will be a graveside service with full military honors at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 9th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1900 Heroes Rd Helena MT, 59602, with a celebration of his life to follow at 1237 Butte Ave, Helena, MT 59601, the home of Dennis Curey. All are welcome.
