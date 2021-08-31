James E Morton

Aug. 16, 1944 - Aug. 27, 2021

James (Jim) E Morton August 27, 2021, At Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital, he passed away due to complications from surgery. Jim was 77. Jim Honored his country by serving in the Navy right out of high school. He served on the USS Forrestal in the Vietnam War. Jim was born in Sanford, Florida, on August 16, 1944; Jim is Son to Arthur and Margaret Morton. Brother to Jerry, Joe, and his sister Janet. Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy, two stepchildren, Alan Loehr and Barbara Loehr. Jim has three grandchildren Mike Loehr, Katlyn Loehr, and Nichole Loehr, and he has three great-grandsons, Parker, Sheamus, and Daren. Jim attended Linfield College, and he was a huge supporter of the college football team. Jim was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge, where he enjoyed playing pinochle and cribbage and talk sports. He will be laid to rest in Helena, MT Fort Harrison, VA cemetery, on September 8, 2021, at 100 pm with full military honors