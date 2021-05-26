March 16, 1933 - May 18, 2021
James D. Kelley (lovingly referred to as Jim or Jimbo by friends and family) passed away May 18, 2021 in Helena, MT. He was born in Montgomery, AL on March 16, 1933. He was the middle of five children. He joined the Air Force when he was eighteen and served twelve years active duty. He finished out his military career in the MT National Guard, retiring as a Master Sargent with a total of 33 years proudly serving our county.
He was a self-taught draftsman, architect, artist and all-around master craftsman. His work can be found in the homes of his children and grandchildren who will treasure the pieces forever. During his years at the State of MT he worked at DOT and designed many of the highways throughout Montana. He married Joan Graff on October 4, 1969 and together, with their children (Jim's sons, Danny and Gary and Joan's children, Debbie, Tim and Cindy) became a blended family. Jim loved to hunt and fish and when you went out with him, you better back a lunch (and sometimes dinner!). He and Joan loved to travel and took many trips that took them from coast to coast and beyond. Jim's love of his family was unmatched. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his greatest joy.
Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Eunice, father, John; siblings John and Mary; son, Gary Kelley and great grandson, Tyler Lindquist.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joan Kelley; siblings, Margaret and Chuck; children, Danney Kelley (Cindy), Debbie Bogle, Tim Graff (Mary) and Cindy Donnell (Jack); grandchildren, Cassandra Kelley, Aimee Lindquist, Mikal Moore, Erinn Donnell, Morgan Ellingson, Megan McCauley and nine great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.