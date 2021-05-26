March 16, 1933 - May 18, 2021

James D. Kelley (lovingly referred to as Jim or Jimbo by friends and family) passed away May 18, 2021 in Helena, MT. He was born in Montgomery, AL on March 16, 1933. He was the middle of five children. He joined the Air Force when he was eighteen and served twelve years active duty. He finished out his military career in the MT National Guard, retiring as a Master Sargent with a total of 33 years proudly serving our county.

He was a self-taught draftsman, architect, artist and all-around master craftsman. His work can be found in the homes of his children and grandchildren who will treasure the pieces forever. During his years at the State of MT he worked at DOT and designed many of the highways throughout Montana. He married Joan Graff on October 4, 1969 and together, with their children (Jim's sons, Danny and Gary and Joan's children, Debbie, Tim and Cindy) became a blended family. Jim loved to hunt and fish and when you went out with him, you better back a lunch (and sometimes dinner!). He and Joan loved to travel and took many trips that took them from coast to coast and beyond. Jim's love of his family was unmatched. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his greatest joy.