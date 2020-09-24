James Amberg, 86, of Wishek, ND passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Wishek Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24 at 1:00 PM at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek, ND.James was born May 20, 1934 to Walter and Helen (Wheelock) Amberg in Waseca, MN. He attended school in Waseca, graduating from Waseca High School. Jim joined the US Air Force in January 1953 and was honorably discharged in March of 1954. He then joined the Minnesota National Guard. James married Audrey Scholljegerdes in 1954. Together Jim and Audrey raised five beautiful children in Helena, MT. Jim worked various jobs as an equipment operator and was a member of the Carpenters Union. Jim's wife Audrey passed away in February of 2002.In October of 2006, Jim was lucky enough to find love again when he met Lorraine Rohweder on a blind date. They were able to enjoy hunting, fishing, camping and the joy of their children and grandchildren. Jim taught an entire family of young and old how to play the Montana card game “13”, what joy he brought to all of our lives. If you wanted to see true love, all you had to do was take a glance at Jim and Lorraine together. A quick wit, sparkling blue eyes, and a smirk on his face were some of our favorite traits about Jim.Jim moved to Wishek in 2016 with Lorraine when his illness no longer allowed him to live in his multi-level home. Lorraine was his loving care giver until 2019 when he moved to the Wishek Living Center. Jim died peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He will be greatly missed by all.Jim is survived by his loving friend Lorraine Rohweder, Wishek, ND, his children, James (Kelly) Amberg, Bly, OR, Carrie (Buck) Schuler, Owatonna, MN, Gary (Terri) Amberg, Butte, MT, Kim Amberg, Park City, MT and Debbie (Dan) Baluka, Park City, MT; Lorraine's children, Char (Darrel) Rau, Steele, ND, Curt (Sheryl) Rohweder, Wishek, ND, Pam Jackson, White Sulphur Springs, MT, Steve (Val) Rohweder, Wishek, ND, Susie White, Bismarck, ND, Polly Welk (Wade Wilson), Des Lacs, ND, Kathy (Jeff) Wamsley, Bismarck, ND, and Lora (Don) Hochhalter, Wishek, ND; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Audrey and many other family members.