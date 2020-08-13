Jakovac, Jerry James

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 27, 1949 - Aug. 4, 2020

Helena, MT

First born and only son of Joe and Betty, Jerry was born in Helena on May 27, 1949. He was joined by his two sisters, Judy and Sarah, over the next 7 years. Jerry had a knack for mechanics. In high school, he entered and won the local Plymouth Trouble Shooting Contest and went on to nationals. He graduated from Helena High 1967, served in the National Guard after high school, and then went on to pursue his passion of being a mechanic, joining the boiler makers union working various positions including foreman, pipefitter, and rigger.

Jerry spent much of his time working on cars and tractors as well as farming and ranching. He had a special place in his heart for all of his aunts and uncles and spent a great deal of time helping Aunt Roseanne and Uncle Frank in their later years.

Proceeded in death by parents, Joe and Betty.

Survived by his children Joe (Sherry) and Jeff (Maggie) and sisters Judy (Rick) and Sarah (Ed); 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his nephews and nieces and his aunt Phyllis.

At his request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jerry’s name be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Jerry.