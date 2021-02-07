Jacqueline Leah Smith

Jackie was born in Helena on October 12, 1960 to Jack and Anne (Wells) Black. Anne used to babysit Jackie's cousin, Laurie Logan, and when they were little, they would ride together in the storage compartment behind the back seat of Anne's Volkswagen beetle when driving to town. She graduated from Helena High School in 1979 and soon after married the love of her life, Kent, in 1984 at the Canyon Ferry Church (which is now the Montana Learning Center). They were together for 42 years and married for 37 years and had three children: Tony, Kellie, and Tanner.

Jackie was the pillar of her family and was the one who held it together, regardless of whatever was happening in her or her growing and challenging children's lives. In addition to her family, she had a strong love for horses, her dogs, and her cats. Jackie lovingly made all of her children and grandchildren ornaments for Christmas every year capturing a special event from the year prior, whether it be good or bad, and always brought laughs and happy memories. Jackie was a homemaker and seamstress often found at the sewing machine repairing or making clothing for her husband, children, grandchildren or herself. In addition, she was also a creative artist and crafter. Jackie also had a special interest in the history of Helena, especially the haunted history, going on haunted Helena tours with family and friends. Jackie would bring the ladies in her family together every month for brunch.