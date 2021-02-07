Jacqueline Leah Smith

Jacqueline “Jackie” Leah Smith passed away in Great Falls surrounded by family on the afternoon of February 1, 2021 after many years battling with cancer. She was 60 years old.
Jackie was born in Helena on October 12, 1960 to Jack and Anne (Wells) Black. Anne used to babysit Jackie's cousin, Laurie Logan, and when they were little, they would ride together in the storage compartment behind the back seat of Anne's Volkswagen beetle when driving to town. She graduated from Helena High School in 1979 and soon after married the love of her life, Kent, in 1984 at the Canyon Ferry Church (which is now the Montana Learning Center). They were together for 42 years and married for 37 years and had three children: Tony, Kellie, and Tanner.
Jackie was the pillar of her family and was the one who held it together, regardless of whatever was happening in her or her growing and challenging children's lives. In addition to her family, she had a strong love for horses, her dogs, and her cats. Jackie lovingly made all of her children and grandchildren ornaments for Christmas every year capturing a special event from the year prior, whether it be good or bad, and always brought laughs and happy memories. Jackie was a homemaker and seamstress often found at the sewing machine repairing or making clothing for her husband, children, grandchildren or herself. In addition, she was also a creative artist and crafter. Jackie also had a special interest in the history of Helena, especially the haunted history, going on haunted Helena tours with family and friends. Jackie would bring the ladies in her family together every month for brunch.
Over the years Jackie worked at various jobs as a grocery store clerk at Buttery's and Thriftway, a waitress at several local restaurants including Toi's Thai where she developed a lasting friendship with Toi who owned the restaurant. Jackie worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield doing administrative work and retired after 21 years. Most recently she worked at Fort Harrison Veterans Administration connecting veterans to medical services and later in the medical records department.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Jack Black and Anne Pierce, stepmother Villetta Black as well as her dear friends Ellen Port and Trace Radley.
She is survived by: her husband Kent, brother Scott (Kym) Black of Billings, children Tony (Lyndsay) Smith, Kellie (Justin) Knapp, and Tanner (Briana) Smith, all of Helena. Nieces Kansys (Dylan) Clouse and Kennedy Black of Billings, grandchildren Reinah and Bennie Knapp and Tazen and Elli Smith of Helena. She also recently connected with her unknown half-siblings Connie Davis of Austin, TX and Dave Knoble of Portland, OR.
A memorial service will be held February 20th, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Andersen Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Jackies name are suggested to: The Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or Helena Horse Rescue, 4546 Lincoln Road West, Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jackie.
