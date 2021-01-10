Jacquelin Dell McHugh

Jacquelin Bompart McHugh passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She was 92 years old. Can you imagine what the eyes of anyone who has lived that long had seen?

She was born in the Roaring Twenties on September 11, 1928. She was among the fourth generation of a family rich in both Helena and Montana history. She was the third daughter born to Irene (Winnie) and Reuben Bompart.

She experienced the Great Depression and the heartache that time in history brought to so many people. She was there listening to the fireside chats and the broadcasts when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

Jackie was representative of the Greatest Generation. She lived in the now and always lived that way. She was a wonderful wife to her late husband Ed McHugh. She was a terrific mother to her two daughters Kathy Kahla and Shelley Rodenberg. She was an inspiration to her family. She also loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jackie lived an extraordinary life in the way she made her house a home and made anyone who went there feel welcome and comfortable.