Jacob (Jake) Massman

Hello hello…

Sadly, Jacob Massman was suddenly taken from his family and friends by a hemorrhagic stroke on June 15, 2021. This tragic event was foreshadowed by Jake's constant struggle with his own health issues and the sudden loss of his wife 10 years earlier. Jake was no stranger to hospitals. At the age of 5 he was hospitalized for type 1 diabetes. He lived the rest of his life acutely aware of the tenuous hold he had on life and those he loved.

His earliest years were spent surrounded by adults espousing their philosophy. His father, George, hosted these nightly events arguing vehemently with anyone who thought differently. As Jake grew up, he became a master of debate with anyone who would take the bait.

Jake was the ultimate protective brother, but when the mood struck, he loved to torment his little sister, Natasha. Though a big brother to one, he was a bonus brother to all his cousins friends.

Jake spent most of his life in Montana, but escaped to San Francisco for 10 years where he became a bike messenger, prep cook, and attended school. He spent summers and numerous weekends at the family ranch outside Wilsall, overlooking the Crazy Mountains. From there he would depart on numerous backpacking adventures with his dad George, family, friends, and most recently his son Lucas.