Nov. 26, 1950 - Sept. 30, 2021

Jack Chester Hamlin arrived in his heavenly home on September 30, 2021. His family by his side.

Jack was born in Helena, Montana on November 26, 1950, to Harold and Marjorie (Pigman) Hamlin. He was the youngest of 4 children.

Jack attended Boulder Grade School and Jefferson High School where he graduated in 1970. He briefly attended the College of Great Falls on a basketball scholarship. Throughout his life, he thoroughly enjoyed coaching basketball and mentoring youth.

Jack lived life exuberantly, cared deeply for his family, his many friends, and his dogs. He was a very open and real person; a generous man with all he had. His wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joy of this ‘Papa's' life. He relished every sport they were involved in—motocross, volleyball, gymnastics, swimming, and actively participated with them.