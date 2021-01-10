Irene Rebecca Cole passed away peacefully from this life Dec. 21, 2020 at home. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family. Irene was born Sept. 15, 1926 in Columbus, ND to Frank and Loretta (Kimmel) Osberg. Irene grew up in Helena, Graduated from Helena High in 1944 then joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps in 1945 graduating in 1948.

Irene worked at Shodair Hosp in 1943, St Peters Hosp in 1944 and St Johns Hosp from 1948-1976 as an OB Nurse.

She met Jordan Cole, Nov 1945 and they married Apr 23, 1949. Remaining in Helena and having 4 children. Irene was survived by her 4 children (And their spouses) (1) Son, Jordan (Roberta) Cole, Helena, Their 2 daughters Jessica (Stephan) Lindley, Oregon. Their 2 daughters Rhiannon and Ella. Amanda (Travis) Ware their 4 sons Gabe, Jordan, Darren and Brenden of Idaho , Great-great granddaughter Ananadrea. (2) Son, William Cole, Helena. (3) Daughter Barbara (Bob) Wilson, Helena. Their children Michelle (Shadd) Hauck, Colorado. Their 2 children. Dalton (Elizabeth) Hauck, Great-great grandsons Colt and Bowen. Tristyn Hauck. Jason Wood, Helena. His 3 sons Jae, Tai and Sam. Ben (Lisa) Wilson, New York. Their 2 children Presley and Maxwell. (4) Steven Cole, Helena.