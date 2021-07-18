Irene M. Roberts

Irene M. (nee Hand) Roberts passed away peacefully on July 13, 2021 at 104 years of age. She left this world enveloped in love which she believed was the essence of life. She was always ready to welcome family, friends, and others into her home, usually with a kettle of hot soup.

Irene was a friend to all, hard-working, vivacious, and most of all loving. She was born during a spring blizzard on April 28, 1917, in McLaughlin, South Dakota to George B. and Rose A. Hand.

She had an amazing ability to recall life as a farm child on the plains of South Dakota - wonderful, beautiful memories - in stunning detail. She LOVED the wind in her face until her last breath. Her joyful spirit remained front and center despite experiencing incredible hardships, in the early years of her life.

At the tender age of six, Irene developed polio and spent months at the Shriners' Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. While she was, at first, homesick, Irene recalled the joy of meeting the other children and having fun at this facility, despite the paralysis in her right leg and arm. With her mother's dedicated help, she eventually regained the use of her right leg but was left with a partially paralyzed right arm and hand. Rarely noticed by many who knew her, her limited arm movement in no way limited her ability to reach out to others.