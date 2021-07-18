Irene M. Roberts

Irene M. (nee Hand) Roberts passed away peacefully on July 13, 2021 at 104 years of age. She left this world enveloped in love which she believed was the essence of life. She was always ready to welcome family, friends, and others into her home, usually with a kettle of hot soup.
Irene was a friend to all, hard-working, vivacious, and most of all loving. She was born during a spring blizzard on April 28, 1917, in McLaughlin, South Dakota to George B. and Rose A. Hand.
She had an amazing ability to recall life as a farm child on the plains of South Dakota - wonderful, beautiful memories - in stunning detail. She LOVED the wind in her face until her last breath. Her joyful spirit remained front and center despite experiencing incredible hardships, in the early years of her life.
At the tender age of six, Irene developed polio and spent months at the Shriners' Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. While she was, at first, homesick, Irene recalled the joy of meeting the other children and having fun at this facility, despite the paralysis in her right leg and arm. With her mother's dedicated help, she eventually regained the use of her right leg but was left with a partially paralyzed right arm and hand. Rarely noticed by many who knew her, her limited arm movement in no way limited her ability to reach out to others.
Her family moved to Miles City, Montana where she graduated from high school in 1935. Irene attended, and was in the first graduating class at Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings) where she received her teaching degree. Her first teaching job was in a one-room, woodstove-heated schoolhouse in Ismay, Montana. She stoked the fire, pumped water, and enjoyed the challenge and adventure of teaching. This experience was an introduction to her love of learning and understanding the stories of others.
She met her future husband, Byron, when he was a resident of her parents' boarding house in Miles City, Montana. Irene and Byron married on June 22, 1938 and began a family of eight children. Their seventh child, Jeannie Marie, was born with Down's Syndrome in 1954. Irene, as did the entire family, viewed little Jeannie as a gift from God. Jeannie died of Leukemia when she was just 3 years old.
Irene's joyful, free, and most definitely independent spirit clearly showed as a wonderful parent and role model for her children. They fondly remember lively discussions around the family dinner table and share wonderful memories of summer camping trips.
Irene's community and church activities were legendary. Her example as a role model was evident as a member of St. Helena Cathedral for over 65 years where she taught CCD, laundered linens, and baked communion bread. She was a dedicated volunteer in the schools that her children and grandchildren attended. She was one of the founding members of Food Share, and a nursing home volunteer who brought communion and conversation to many in the community (famous words from Irene: "I'm going to visit some of my old people" most of whom were younger than her). She also volunteered extensively at Central School and The Holter Museum, to name a few. She was named Montana Mother of the Year and received the Borromeo Award and the Hometown Hero Award.
Irene and Byron traveled extensively throughout the United States after his retirement in 1976. Throw a dart at the US Map and chances are high they had been there (or very close). Irene's daily writings describing the sights and adventures of those trips are delightful to read and clearly express her life-long curiosity to see what was around the next corner or over the next hill.
After Byron's death, Irene's independence and love of travel continued unabated as she explored Southern Europe, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Mexico, and both coasts of Canada. Among her most notable trips were a Mediterranean cruise with friends from the Catholic diocese, a trip to the Holy Land with her grandson, Joe Roberts, and a trip to Father Jim Hazelton's mission in Guatemala at age 87.
Her love for knowledge continued through the advanced learning she received by auditing classes in many subjects for over 20 years at Carroll College, taking her last class at age 98.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Byron; her daughter Jean Marie Roberts; her grandson William Timothy Roberts; her great grandson Trent James Havron; and her siblings, Florence Maguire, Clarence Hand and Bill Hand.
She is survived by her seven children: Mary Ann (Joe) Baumgardner, Byron (Carla), Dean (Helen), Kathleen (Bob) Meyer, William (Peggy), David (Joyce), and Colleen (Mike) Casey; 27 grandchildren: Bill Baumgardner, Karen Anderson, Leslie Sacco, Lynn Journey, Jill Roberts, Steve Roberts, Mike Roberts, Dan Roberts, Joanne Berglund, John Roberts, Dean Roberts, Mark Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Lisa Samuelsen, Julie Zurakowski, Susan Meyer, Amy Braun, Ann Swenson, Liz Mogstad, Katie Church, Tony Roberts, Joe Roberts, Andy Roberts, Tom Roberts, David Roberts, Sara Taleff, and Kevin Casey; 51 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Near her passing, Irene was happy to learn of the expected arrival of her second great-great grandchild. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene lived a life filled with the Spirit and left us with her last words, “Love, Love.”
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Touchmark where Irene lived for the past two years. They provided friendship, excellent care and conversation to Irene and her family, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are so grateful.
Vigil services for Irene will be held on Thursday July 22 at 6 PM at Anderson Stevenson & Wilke Funeral Home at 3750 N Montana Ave in Helena. Her funeral mass will be held on Friday July 23 at noon at the Cathedral of St. Helena, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. All are welcome at a luncheon reception that will follow at the Carroll College Commons.
Donations in Irene's memory may be made to the Cathedral of St. Helena or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Irene.
