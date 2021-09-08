Nov. 11, 1929 - Sept. 2, 2021

Inge Mantila passed away September 2, 2021, in her Bozeman home with family.

She was born in Bremen, Germany, November 11, 1929, lived during the bombings of WWII, and there met her future husband, Joseph Kroff. They immigrated to New York City and were married in 1954. Their daughter, Susan was born in 1959 and in 1961, Joe passed away prematurely. Speaking almost no English at the time, Inge was determined to make her life in America with her daughter. She went to school at night to learn secretarial skills, becoming a secretary at Citibank, having started in the mailroom. She retired after 38 years in real estate accounting as an officer.

She married her second husband Wilho “Bill” Mantila, a widower, in 1972 and enjoyed 25 years of marriage before he passed away in 1998. Inge was thankful for two wonderful marriages based on love and respect.

After moving to Bozeman in 1998 to be near her daughter's family, she enjoyed being a part of her grandchildren's lives growing up. Inge continued working into her 80s, as a bookkeeper for restaurants, and an interior design firm. After congestive heart failure prevented full time work, Inge had been a faithful volunteer at Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) and her son-in-law's campaigns.