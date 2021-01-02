Inez Jane Abell Morris passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Billings, MT after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Jane was born 3 March 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the second child of James Edward Abell and Inez Margaret Ward.
She married Tom Schneeman in 1963 and the couple and family lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, Breckenridge, Colorado and Pullman, Washington. After they divorced, Jane showed resourcefulness and resilience as she became the primary parent for her three then-school age children, all of whom learned compassion, grit and how to cook from her.
In 1980, Jane married Clifford Gordon Morris in Pullman, Washington and, in 1982, they moved the family to Missoula, Montana.
After a subsequent move to Helena, Jane worked as mammographer at St. Peter's Hospital and later, her retirement job, at Macy's. In each place, Jane earned the respect and admiration of patients, customers and co-workers alike for her kind, upbeat and caring personality.
Jane loved being with close friends (and acquaintances that soon became friends), playing golf, going to garage sales and traveling, especially to Las Vegas and Hawaii. She was always planning her next vacation and enjoyed shopping, museums, music and the theater.
Following their retirements in 2013, she and Gordon moved to Sun City West, Arizona, leaving behind cold, windy wintry days for year-round sunshine and recreation. They were active members of the “Montana Club”, golfed in tournaments, planned social gatherings and liked hosting friends and family in their home.
She and Gordon celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in August.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Abell.
She is survived by her three children, Barbara Schneeman (Dave Wanzenried) of Billings, Brent (Kathleen Lyons) of Austin, Texas, and Bente Houle (Brad) of Portland, Oregon, four grandchildren, Jack, Ben and Anna Schneeman and Avery Houle, two step-children, Dhana Jo Krause (Kirk), of North Pole, Alaska, and Robert Morris (Cecilia) of King George, Virginia, and a sister-in-law, Mary Jo “Judy” Abell (nee Hoenemeyer).
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the loving care and comfort provided by the staffs at Wyndstone Senior Living and RiverStone Hospice Services.
The family asks that donations in Jane's name be made to RiverStone Health Hospice in Billings, MT or the Montana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Due to the ongoing pandemic, no services are planned at this time.
