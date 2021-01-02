Inez Jane Abell Morris passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Billings, MT after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Jane was born 3 March 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the second child of James Edward Abell and Inez Margaret Ward.

She married Tom Schneeman in 1963 and the couple and family lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, Breckenridge, Colorado and Pullman, Washington. After they divorced, Jane showed resourcefulness and resilience as she became the primary parent for her three then-school age children, all of whom learned compassion, grit and how to cook from her.

In 1980, Jane married Clifford Gordon Morris in Pullman, Washington and, in 1982, they moved the family to Missoula, Montana.

After a subsequent move to Helena, Jane worked as mammographer at St. Peter's Hospital and later, her retirement job, at Macy's. In each place, Jane earned the respect and admiration of patients, customers and co-workers alike for her kind, upbeat and caring personality.

Jane loved being with close friends (and acquaintances that soon became friends), playing golf, going to garage sales and traveling, especially to Las Vegas and Hawaii. She was always planning her next vacation and enjoyed shopping, museums, music and the theater.