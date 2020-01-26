Hurt, DeEtta Marie Seeberger

DeEtta Marie Seeberger Hurt, 62, passed away January 13, 2020, at VA Fort Harrison.
DeEtta was born March 3, 1957, in Glendive, MT to Elizabeth (Betty) Morgan and Martin Seeberger. She grew up in Glendive and graduated from Dawson County High School in 1975.
DeEtta married the love of her life, Eugene Floyd Hurt Jr., March 26, 1977, in Glendive, MT.
DeEtta graduated from Montana State University (GO GRIZ!) with a Bachelors of Nursing Science RN, BSN with a minor in Human Development in 1996. Gene and DeEtta moved their family to Helena, MT for work at VA Fort Harrison, where she worked for 22 years. She loved being a nurse. She was very passionate about her job. She was well known and loved by our veterans and her coworkers. She always went above and beyond.
DeEtta’s interests included gardening (she was an expert with a rototiller), reading, watching her children and grandchildren play sports, garage sales, shopping, and all of the many animals she had. She loved a Saturday morning filled with coffee and conversation. She loved her family and friends dearly and spoiled her grandchildren regularly.
DeEtta is survived by her daughters, LeeAnn Hurt, Ashley Hurt, and LaRae Hurt; Stepson, Russel Hurt; Grandchildren, Braten, Landon, Charlie, Cameron, Elizabeth, Jacquelynn, Olivia, and Kassidy; sister, Sharon Wetsch (Duane); brothers, David Seeberger (Kim), Paul Seeberger (Deborah), John Seeberger (Sally).
DeEtta was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Floyd Hurt Jr.; grandson, Colby Hurt; and parents Elizabeth and Martin Seeberger.
A memorial service will take place 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Fort Harrison at the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center, Mt. Majo St. A reception will follow the service in the fire hall at the Fort Harrison Hospital Complex. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of DeEtta.
