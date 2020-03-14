Hull, Jeffrey

Jeffrey Hull, age 78, passed away March 7, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer.
He was born in Helena, Montana to Norman and Vivian Hull on June 15, 1941. Jeff spent his early years in Helena and has lived in Spokane since the late 1970s.
He held various sales positions throughout his career. He was much loved for his kindness and sense of humor. He was willing to help others in any way he could and will be sorely missed. Jeff was always humble and in his words, "I came, I saw, I went."
He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy, children, Terry Craig (John), Marci Jaman (Jim), Melanie Marsh, Dan Hull (Stacy), and Kristi King (Doug), brother David Hull (Annie), brother-in-law Don Ferguson, twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lynne Ferguson, daughter, Chris Jessick and grandson, Adam Boren.
A memorial service will be held at Moran United Methodist Church, 3601 East 65th Avenue, Spokane at 2:30 pm on Saturday, March 14th. Donations can be made in Jeff's memory to Hospice of Spokane or SCRAPS.
