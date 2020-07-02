Huck, Scott M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 18, 1973 – June 27, 2020

After two and a half years of fighting cancer, Scott passed away surrounded by those he loved on June 27, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel, Pastor Russ Lambert will officiate. Visitation will be prior to the service on Thursday starting at 1:00 pm. The memorial service will be live-stream on our website.

Final resting place will be in Montana.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Jason Longtine, Ray Longtine, Sam Jacobson, Auston Schultz, Robert Madler, and Nick Rice.

Scott was born November 18, 1973 to Dennis and Karen (Dalgarno) Huck in Helena, MT. He attended schools in East Helena and graduated from Helena High. He continued his education at Montana State University, Bozeman graduating with a degree in Industrial Management Engineering in 1997.

Scott and Alana Longtine met when they were 17 and 19 and just celebrated 23 years of friendship and marriage. Their daughter Sierra is their pride and joy.