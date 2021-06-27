Hoyt Humphreys “Larry” Larison, 80, of Spokane, Washington, passed from this life Friday, December 11, 2020, at age 80. "Larry" as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 17, 1940, to Lee Hoyt Larison and Mary Miller Humphreys Larison. Memorial services had to be postponed due to COVID restrictions.

Please join his family to honor his life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at The Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA. Doors open at 10:00am, with services beginning at 10:30am. Reception will immediately follow service.

Please RSVP, Accepts Only with number attending to: RSVPLarisonMemorialSpokane@gmail.com.

All are encouraged to allow enough time to secure parking downtown. ADA entrance is on Lincoln Street. Those attending who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.

A private interment service for the family will be held in Helena, Montana, at Saint Peter's Episcopal Cathedral on Tuesday August 10, 2021. At Larry's request, his ashes will be placed in the Columbarium alongside his parents' memorials. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for family and friends later the same day.

To view his full obituary and/or leave messages of condolence go to: www.holycrossofspokane.org.

Please contact Holy Cross of Spokane Office with questions pertaining to the events: 509-467-5496.