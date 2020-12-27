Hoyt Humphreys “Larry” Larison, of Spokane, Washington, passed from this life Friday, December 11, 2020, at age 80.
“Larry” as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 17, 1940, to Lee Hoyt Larison and Mary Miller Humphreys Larison. The family moved to Helena, Montana in 1946, where his father was one of the original four founders of American Chemet Corporation and Columbia Paint & Coatings.
Larry graduated from Helena High School in 1959, then attended the University of Montana for three years before transferring to Carroll College. In 1960, after his freshman year at the University of Montana, he married Sandra Sue Hanson of Billings, Montana (deceased) and started working for Columbia Paint & Coatings. He and Sandra had two daughters, Pamela Sue Larison, and Mary Lee Larison. He graduated from Carroll College in Helena, Montana in 1965.
At Columbia, Larry first worked as a Quality Control Technician and Lab Assistant. He transitioned to a variety of sales and marketing positions, and he was elected president and CEO by the board of directors in 1976, at the age of 35. He led the company for 31 years. Columbia flourished under his leadership, growing to 10 times its sales level from the time he became CEO. Columbia was sold in 2007 to The Sherwin Williams Company for the highest price ever paid for a business of its kind. At the time of sale, Columbia had grown to 41 distribution centers in 8 states, with over 350 employees. He credited its success to his development of the Columbia Management SystemTM, which created Larison & Associates, Management Consultants for Continuous Performance Improvement. He authored and published Build a Better Business in 2017: a book now utilized in college level business programs and by entrepreneurs across the globe.
Larry was a strong advocate for education, entrepreneurialism and business history in particular. He was on the Whitworth University School of Business Advisory Board in Spokane, Washington. He donated funds to build the Whitworth real-time Wall Street trading education room and was honored when it was dedicated as the H.H. “Larry” Larison Trading Room in 2014. He sponsored multiple annual scholarships for students at Whitworth University, and at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.
Larry felt privileged to have the opportunity to meet many business and professional people throughout the United States, North America and Europe. He was active in for-profit and not-for-profit organizations throughout his lifetime. Larry served as: President, Spokane Country Club (1986); Director and Chairman of the Board – American Chemet Corporation; Director – Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, 12th District, Seattle Branch; Director and Trustee – National Federation of Independent Business; Chairman – American Coatings Association; Chairman – Republican National Committee Small Business Advisory Council (Reagan); Presidential Appointee – White House Conference on Small Business (Reagan); Director – Finance and Governance Committees– Spokane Mobius Science Centerobius Kids; and Director – Finance and Marketing Committee – Boys and Girls Clubs of Spokane County.
Larry always loved music and led his own band as a teen. He continued to play both drums and acoustic guitar which harmonized with his song and poetry writing throughout his lifetime. He was happy to sit-in with a band when asked and did not shy away from a solo opportunity to perform; he loved to sing for close family and friends.
Larry enjoyed playing golf at many golf courses around the country, especially Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Most winters he was able to enjoy golf in the Palm Springs, California area and took frequent summer fly fishing trips to Montana. He genuinely enjoyed being outdoors in the beautiful Western United States.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents: Lee Hoyt Larison and Mary Miller Humphreys Larison: he was an only child.
Larry is survived by: his spouse Dayna L. Barton, Spokane, Washington; two daughters Pamela S. Larison (Kevin Douglass), Seattle, Washington; and Mary Lee Larison (Doug Turman), Helena, Montana; stepchildren, Christopher J. Barton and Samantha N. Barton, Spokane, Washington; close cousins and business associates, William W. Shropshire Jr. (Harlan), Helena, Montana, and Evanston, Illinois; Virginia N. Shropshire, Ph.D. (Carmichael Washington), Chicago, Illinois; William H. Shropshire, (Audra and children, Ella, Mia and Will) Helena, Montana; Basil Duke Owens, Shelbyville, Kentucky and Mrs. Eleanor Humphreys Milward, (Robert), Lexington, Kentucky.
When remembering Larry, know he always hoped the best for the world and its people. Larry was proud to be an American and appreciative of the opportunities U.S. citizenship offers its people.
Memorial and Celebration of Life events will be held in Spokane, Washington, and in Helena, Montana, at a future date in 2021, notice will be published here. Ashes will be interred at St. Peter's Episcopal Cathedral Columbarium in Helena, Montana.
In place of flowers, please consider a donation to: St. Peters Episcopal Church, Helena, Montana (https:/www.spchelena.org/); Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation (https:/www.hazeldenbettyford.orgonate); Mobius Discovery Center, Spokane, Washington (https:/mobiusdiscoverycenter.orgoin/support/); Boys & Girls Clubs of Spokane County (https:/www.bgcspokane.org/); Whitworth University, Spokane, Washington (https:/www.whitworth.edums/); Carroll College, Helena, Montana (https:/www.carroll.edu/give).
Our sincere appreciation goes to Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services for their care and assistance to our family during this time of deep sorrow and reflection. Contact our Funeral Directors, Greg Finch or Theresa Sullivan (509-467-5496), for additional information. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.
