Hoyt Humphreys "Larry" Larison

“Larry” as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 17, 1940, to Lee Hoyt Larison and Mary Miller Humphreys Larison. The family moved to Helena, Montana in 1946, where his father was one of the original four founders of American Chemet Corporation and Columbia Paint & Coatings.

Larry graduated from Helena High School in 1959, then attended the University of Montana for three years before transferring to Carroll College. In 1960, after his freshman year at the University of Montana, he married Sandra Sue Hanson of Billings, Montana (deceased) and started working for Columbia Paint & Coatings. He and Sandra had two daughters, Pamela Sue Larison, and Mary Lee Larison. He graduated from Carroll College in Helena, Montana in 1965.

At Columbia, Larry first worked as a Quality Control Technician and Lab Assistant. He transitioned to a variety of sales and marketing positions, and he was elected president and CEO by the board of directors in 1976, at the age of 35. He led the company for 31 years. Columbia flourished under his leadership, growing to 10 times its sales level from the time he became CEO. Columbia was sold in 2007 to The Sherwin Williams Company for the highest price ever paid for a business of its kind. At the time of sale, Columbia had grown to 41 distribution centers in 8 states, with over 350 employees. He credited its success to his development of the Columbia Management SystemTM, which created Larison & Associates, Management Consultants for Continuous Performance Improvement. He authored and published Build a Better Business in 2017: a book now utilized in college level business programs and by entrepreneurs across the globe.