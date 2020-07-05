Hofland, Doretta Deveny

Doretta Deveny Hofland left this world on June 30, 2020. She was born January 30, 1949 to Thomas and Kathleen Deveny and grew up on a farm/ranch west of Forsyth, MT.
Doretta graduated Forsyth High School in 1967 and from Rocky Mountain College in 1971 and began what she called, ‘the career of a lifetime’ in education. In 1994 she earned her Master of Computer Education Degree from Lesley College.
In 1978 Doretta married the love of her life, Ray Hofland, and together they raised three children: Richard (Ricky), Dawn Rae, and Randa Jo. She loved her family with all her heart and reveled in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also particularly attached to her Deveny cousins, without whom she felt her life would have been terribly lonely. When she married, she also became terribly fond of the Hofland cousins. Doretta considered herself to be ‘wealthy’ when surrounded by friends and family.
Doretta loved teaching and she loved her students, spending 31 years in the elementary classroom. She referred to her students as “her children”. She always claimed that she did not teach children reading, arithmetic, etc., but rather she taught children: how to read; how to figure out math problems; and about their history. Upon retirement, Doretta worked part time with student teachers, learning that she loved working with students of all ages.
Doretta also loved volunteering. Her first love was Vocal Credit Union where she served the bulk of her time on the Board and on the Supervisory Committee. She spent countless hours at the Montana Military Museum at Fort Harrison logging in materials and soaking up as much history as she could. She also served on the Homeowner’s Association Board of her subdivision.
Doretta was preceded in death by her parents, son Richard, and daughter Dawn Rae. She is survived by her husband Ray, daughter Randa Jo, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.
We wish to extend a special thank you to Dr. Weiner and the wonderful nursing staff at the Cancer Center. Also, a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Alpine Prime Physical Therapy. She was surrounded by loving caregivers.
A Memorial Service reception will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doretta.
