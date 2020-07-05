Hofland, Doretta Deveny

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doretta Deveny Hofland left this world on June 30, 2020. She was born January 30, 1949 to Thomas and Kathleen Deveny and grew up on a farm/ranch west of Forsyth, MT.

Doretta graduated Forsyth High School in 1967 and from Rocky Mountain College in 1971 and began what she called, ‘the career of a lifetime’ in education. In 1994 she earned her Master of Computer Education Degree from Lesley College.

In 1978 Doretta married the love of her life, Ray Hofland, and together they raised three children: Richard (Ricky), Dawn Rae, and Randa Jo. She loved her family with all her heart and reveled in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also particularly attached to her Deveny cousins, without whom she felt her life would have been terribly lonely. When she married, she also became terribly fond of the Hofland cousins. Doretta considered herself to be ‘wealthy’ when surrounded by friends and family.