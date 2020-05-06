Hoffman, Donna M.

Oct. 5, 1935 – May 3, 2020
On May 3, 2020, Donna M. Hoffman joined her Ray in Heaven.
Mom was born October 5, 1935 to Carl “Jack” Cooper. She was the third daughter of four. She was raised on the farm in Clinton, Minnesota. She married the love of her life, Ray Hoffman, on January 3, 1953. They moved to Montana in 1956. To that union, four children were born, Sherrie Manning, Tammy Murphy (Al), Shelly Clinch (Pat) and Darrel.
Mom was happiest when she was cooking, and her very favorite baking bread. Whenever you visited you knew you would enjoy a good homemade goodie.
She is survived by three children, 3 grandsons, 3 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons and one sister Glenda Nielsen (Howard).
Preceded in death were her Ray and daughter Sherrie, her parents, sisters Betty and Doris.
There will be a celebration of Moms life at a later date.
Donations in her memory can be made to Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis Street, Helena MT 59601 or First Lutheran Church, 2231 E Broadway, Helena MT 59601
