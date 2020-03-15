Hiatt, Clifford Dallas

When dad wasn’t working, he could be found tinkering in his garage, reloading in his gun room, and/or taking apart & rebuilding Jeeps. If he was inside, he’d likely be seen watching black & white shows, namely westerns, sci-fi & detective shows, and classic comedy (Three Stooges, Laurel & Hardy, and Little Rascals). In his later years, Dallas enjoyed working out at the Broadwater and the camaraderie of friends at his exercise class at Fort Harrison.

Dallas is survived by wife Betty of Helena; daughters Kristi (Jay) Jarrett & Kerri (Lynn) Hiatt, all of Great Falls; stepdaughters Cindy Paul of Billings & Pam (Harvey) Chow of California; grandchildren Justin (Sarah) & Jake Jarrett, Charli Jo, Randi (Jill), & Kelsey, and 4 great granddaughters. Also dearly mourning his passing are nephew Jude Frank Mayo (Cynthia), niece Monica (Gary) Rankin, several great nieces & a great nephew, his aunt Shirley Miller, and several cousins.

Preceding him in death are his parents, sister & brother-in-law Delsey “DeeDee” & Frank Mayo, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Special thanks to the caring & hardworking staff at Fort Harrison and Cooney Convalescent Home, as well as local firefighters for quickly responding to numerous lift assists while Dallas was able to be at home.

A memorial service celebrating Dallas’ life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16th , at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow, and ashes will be placed with full military honors at Fort Harrison at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dallas’ name are suggested to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 2 (930 Sierra Road West, Helena, MT 59602) or the charity of the donors’ choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dallas.

