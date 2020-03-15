Hiatt, Clifford Dallas

With his wife lovingly by his side, Clifford Dallas Hiatt passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Born September 3, 1939 to Clifford & Fern Irene Hiatt (Frey) in Butte, Dallas was an active child filled with curiosity. Two years later, sister DeeDee joined him in his adventures. The family moved to Rimini when he was 4 for his father’s mine work, and a year later, they moved to Helena. Dallas attended Helena High school, and 50 years later, was instrumental in helping pull off their class reunion. While he didn’t love formal education, he was very wise & knowledgeable about a variety of topics, & enjoyed rich conversations throughout his life. His quick wit was impressive to all.
After serving 4 years in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic & being honorably discharged, Dallas married Sharon Lynn Cloke in 1964. To this union, 2 daughters were born. Lynn & Dallas later divorced.
Growing up, Dallas acquired his work ethic by watching his talented mother run several restaurants. He worked as a sheet metal journeyman for heating & cooling businesses throughout Montana, as well as in Nevada, Arizona, & California.
You have free articles remaining.
While living in Billings, Betty Allen was drawn to his personality & dance skills, and after a 10 year courtship, they married in Nevada. Dallas enjoyed gaining 2 stepdaughters & 3 granddaughters in this union. Married just under 30 years, Dallas & Betty cherished each other’s company while living in Montana, Arizona, & California.
When dad wasn’t working, he could be found tinkering in his garage, reloading in his gun room, and/or taking apart & rebuilding Jeeps. If he was inside, he’d likely be seen watching black & white shows, namely westerns, sci-fi & detective shows, and classic comedy (Three Stooges, Laurel & Hardy, and Little Rascals). In his later years, Dallas enjoyed working out at the Broadwater and the camaraderie of friends at his exercise class at Fort Harrison.
Dallas is survived by wife Betty of Helena; daughters Kristi (Jay) Jarrett & Kerri (Lynn) Hiatt, all of Great Falls; stepdaughters Cindy Paul of Billings & Pam (Harvey) Chow of California; grandchildren Justin (Sarah) & Jake Jarrett, Charli Jo, Randi (Jill), & Kelsey, and 4 great granddaughters. Also dearly mourning his passing are nephew Jude Frank Mayo (Cynthia), niece Monica (Gary) Rankin, several great nieces & a great nephew, his aunt Shirley Miller, and several cousins.
Preceding him in death are his parents, sister & brother-in-law Delsey “DeeDee” & Frank Mayo, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Special thanks to the caring & hardworking staff at Fort Harrison and Cooney Convalescent Home, as well as local firefighters for quickly responding to numerous lift assists while Dallas was able to be at home.
A memorial service celebrating Dallas’ life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16th , at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow, and ashes will be placed with full military honors at Fort Harrison at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dallas’ name are suggested to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 2 (930 Sierra Road West, Helena, MT 59602) or the charity of the donors’ choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.