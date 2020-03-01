Herbert, Phyllis Marilyn

Phyllis Marilyn Herbert passed away of natural causes at St. Peter’s Health on February 20, 2020. Phyllis lived in Helena from 1990 through 2017, and lived her last years in Dillon, Montana.

She was born on the Fourth of July in 1921 and was always proud to having been born on our nation’s birthday. She was truly a Great Patriot. Phyllis was in the Women’s Army Corp during World War II and served in London as a teletype operator during the bombing of London.

Phyllis was born in Fort Lewis, Washington where her father Charles Bond was stationed. She and her family soon moved back to Franconia, New Hampshire where her heritage lies.

She graduated high school in Franconia and after the war married Bernard Hall Herbert. On their wedding day, July 6th, 1947, they headed west from Franconia to Red Lodge Montana where Bernie had been hired to help build a new ski area. As October arrived and the promised pay checks didn’t, they left Montana and Bernie rejoined the Army as a ski instructor in the 10th Mountain Division. Sharing time between Colorado Springs (summer) and Leadville (winter) Colorado, they had 3 boys, Mike, Greg, and Tony. They later had their fourth child, Kristin, in Medford, Oregon.

