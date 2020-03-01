Herbert, Phyllis Marilyn

Phyllis Marilyn Herbert passed away of natural causes at St. Peter’s Health on February 20, 2020. Phyllis lived in Helena from 1990 through 2017, and lived her last years in Dillon, Montana.
She was born on the Fourth of July in 1921 and was always proud to having been born on our nation’s birthday. She was truly a Great Patriot. Phyllis was in the Women’s Army Corp during World War II and served in London as a teletype operator during the bombing of London.
Phyllis was born in Fort Lewis, Washington where her father Charles Bond was stationed. She and her family soon moved back to Franconia, New Hampshire where her heritage lies.
She graduated high school in Franconia and after the war married Bernard Hall Herbert. On their wedding day, July 6th, 1947, they headed west from Franconia to Red Lodge Montana where Bernie had been hired to help build a new ski area. As October arrived and the promised pay checks didn’t, they left Montana and Bernie rejoined the Army as a ski instructor in the 10th Mountain Division. Sharing time between Colorado Springs (summer) and Leadville (winter) Colorado, they had 3 boys, Mike, Greg, and Tony. They later had their fourth child, Kristin, in Medford, Oregon.
Bernie then transferred to the Air Force and he and Phyllis began a happy life of traveling with the military. They next went to Reno Nevada, followed by Madrid Spain, Medford Oregon, Dayton Ohio, and finally Alexandria Virginia where Bernie was stationed at the Pentagon. Retirement began in 1975, and Phyllis and Bernie moved back to Franconia where they relocated into Phyllis’ original family home and traveled together throughout the country. When Bernie passed away in 1990 Phyllis moved to Helena to be near her sons Tony and Greg.
Phyllis was a loving and caring person and enjoyed her family members the most. She loved to float Montana’s rivers with her sons, which she often did including on her 97th birthday! She was very close to and involved in her 8 grandchildren and her 14 great grandchildren lives. She was an inspiration to all of her family members and friends throughout her many years, and would fool most people she met by always looking 15 years younger than she really was. When in Helena she volunteered for 15 years at the Talking Book Library at the Montana State Library and she was its longest serving volunteer.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Bernie, her sister Ruth Beatrice Bond, her brother Keith Bond, her grandson Nigel Herbert, and her daughter-in-law Cheryl Herbert. She was the last surviving member of her generation of Herberts.
She is survived by her sons Mike Herbert (Dayton, OH), Greg Herbert (Dillon, MT), Tony (Penny) Herbert (Helena, MT), her daughter Kristin (Troy) Maurer (Cheyenne, WY), and their kids and grandkids.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life on the Fourth of July of 2020 in Helena with her many family members and friends.
