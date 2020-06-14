Heppner, Esther Louise (Green)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Esther Louise (Green) Heppner passed away on May 23, 2020, at 6:33 pm at her home in Helena, MT. She was 81 years young because to her, age was just a number.

She is survived by her son, LeRoy Heppner, two daughters Lisa Heppner, Luann Schmidt and her husband Robert, and her son Lance and his wife Sara; seven grandchildren, Jacob Heppner, DeLaney Heppner, Lacee Heppner, Kenny Smith, Amanda Schmidt, and Josh (Amanda) Schmidt, Shania and Sophia Heppner; and three great-grandchildren Jacob Foster, Noah Schmidt and Ariya Schmidt.

She is survived by her sister Kathleen (Green) Shipp; numerous other relatives and friends.

Private family services will take place. A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Esther.

