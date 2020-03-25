Hensley, June B.

March 19, 1933 - March 22, 2020

Loretta June Burkart was born March 19, 1933 to Alice (Edgmond) and Jacob Burkart in Billings, MT. Her family lived in the Ballantine area until 1942, when Jake and Alice purchased a ranch near Canyon Ferry, MT. This is the place June loved. Much to her chagrin, she had to live in Helena to attend school. While there, she lived either with friends or in a boarding school. Upon graduating Helena High in 1951, she moved home to the ranch that she loved and immediately went to work.

On 25 Nov 1960, June married George H Hensley and moved to the Crow Creek Valley. They spent the next 40 years raising their family, farming and ranching together. In 1974, they and their two daughters, Jorja and Nancy, bought her parent’s ranch. George was glad to move his family to “the ranch” that his wife cared so much about. Calving season was her favorite time of the year. When George asked her to marry him she replied, “If you buy me a diamond ring, I will sell it and buy more cows”. Several years later, when the Bishop of their congregation told the men that they should buy their wives a new dress, she turned to George and said, “I don’t want a new dress, I want a calving barn.” George willingly complied. She truly enjoyed working with and getting to know all of her cows. She even managed to make working cows fun.