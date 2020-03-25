Hensley, June B.

March 19, 1933 - March 22, 2020
June B. Hensley passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 22, 2020 at Townsend, MT at the age of 87.
Loretta June Burkart was born March 19, 1933 to Alice (Edgmond) and Jacob Burkart in Billings, MT. Her family lived in the Ballantine area until 1942, when Jake and Alice purchased a ranch near Canyon Ferry, MT. This is the place June loved. Much to her chagrin, she had to live in Helena to attend school. While there, she lived either with friends or in a boarding school. Upon graduating Helena High in 1951, she moved home to the ranch that she loved and immediately went to work.
On 25 Nov 1960, June married George H Hensley and moved to the Crow Creek Valley. They spent the next 40 years raising their family, farming and ranching together. In 1974, they and their two daughters, Jorja and Nancy, bought her parent’s ranch. George was glad to move his family to “the ranch” that his wife cared so much about. Calving season was her favorite time of the year. When George asked her to marry him she replied, “If you buy me a diamond ring, I will sell it and buy more cows”. Several years later, when the Bishop of their congregation told the men that they should buy their wives a new dress, she turned to George and said, “I don’t want a new dress, I want a calving barn.” George willingly complied. She truly enjoyed working with and getting to know all of her cows. She even managed to make working cows fun.
June shared her love for the land, cattle and horses with her daughters. She served as a 4-H leader while her daughters were members.
More important than her work, June had a strong faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ that she instilled in her children and Sunday School students. June served faithfully as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. June was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
June was preceded in death by her parents and husband. June is survived by her daughters: Jorja and Wes Munns, and Nancy and Cory Davis; grandchildren: Jacob (Kara), Daniel, Michael, Ellen and Aaron Davis, and Jeri (Mike) Potvin and Kayla (Jarod) Goode and 10 great grand-children.
Private graveside services will be held at 1 o’clock on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Deep Creek Cemetery, Townsend, MT.
Donations suggested to Broadwater Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1164, Townsend, MT 59644. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of June.
