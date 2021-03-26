Henry D. Fenton, 68, passed away on Monday, March 22 at St. Peter’s Health in Helena due to complications from COVID 19.

Henry was born in Butte on January 18, 1953 to Henry and Irene (Jasnoch) Fenton. He attended St. Ann’s grade school and graduated from Butte Central in 1971. He attended Carroll College and the University of Montana getting his bachelor’s degree in business and accounting. Accounting was Henry’s passion. He started his career in Bakersfield, CA and after a short time moved to Billings before settling in Helena. He earned his CPA certificate and ran his own accounting business in Helena crunching numbers for many a client. At the time of his death, he was working for Family Outreach Services.

You can take the boy out of Butte but you can’t take Butte out of the boy. Henry made many visits to Butte attending the numerous festivals that took place with St. Patrick’s Day being one of his favorites. He loved the trips with friends when they would attend an NFL game especially if it was to watch his beloved Green Bay Packers. Henry enjoyed watching the Helena Brewers baseball team and had just recently told his sister how he would like to visit Arizona one day and go to spring training.