Betty Henkel passed away on January 20, 2020, surrounded by the two men she loved the most, her husband Bob Henkel and son Jay Henkel. Betty was born November 14, 1930 to Ed and Betty Mullowney. She grew up on the family farm on Mullowney Lane on the outskirts of Billings. The living was simple with no running water, but as a “tomboy” she loved the great outdoors with her horse “Bally” and young neighbors. She once cleaned dog kennels and came home with a goat for pay.
Her family moved in to Billings during her teens, which was near St. Vincent’s Hospital. She had fond memories of both her life on the farm and in town on Pine Street. While in her teens, she delivered telegrams on her bike all over Billings. Tex Ritter was one of her customers. She worked at Hart Albin’s children department, and was a Mountain Bell telephone operator.
She was educated at Catholic Fratt School, Billings Senior High School and Eastern Montana College. While in college she met Bob Henkel, who was a World War II U.S. Marine. Bob loved her at first sight. They became engaged, but the marriage was delayed a year when Betty suffered a heart disorder which hospitalized her for six months. They were married in 1952 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Bob had just taken a job at the Billings Gazette.
They bought a home in Billings and enjoyed camping and water-skiing on many Montana lakes. In 1958 they welcomed their daughter, Kathy. The following year Bob accepted the position of advertising manager of Eddy’s Bakeries in Helena. Betty loved Helena and the view from their home on Mount Helena, where they lived for 60 years. Their son Jay came along in 1961. They built a cabin on Canyon Ferry Lake and for 18 years enjoyed every summer week-end there.
Bob’s job grew to advertising manager of the 55 bakeries in the General Bakeries Company, which had acquired Eddy’s Bakeries. He also headed up Sage Advertising, the bakery chain’s house agency. It took him to every state in the country. So Betty joined him on many of his trips, as well as vacations to Hawaii, Mexico, Europe and the Caribbean. The Henkels bought the Sage Building on 11th avenue and Betty managed the building for 23 years. During those years Betty enjoyed the time spent with family on their cabin cruiser at Gates of the Mountains.
Betty was an avid reader, and always enjoyed learning all she could devour about anything new and different. Betty will be remembered for her generosity of spirit and love and care for her family. She was always satisfied with the simple, uncomplicated life. This came from her frugal life growing up on the Mullowney farm.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Betty is survived by her husband Bob, brother Don Mullowney, sister Carol Thomson (Larry), son Jay Henkel (Pamela), grandchildren- Kris, Daniel, Alice, Jordan, Cole, Ana, Jayson, Rosie, and Dallas. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathy, father Ed Mullowney, mother Betty Mullowney, and sister Mary Ellen Thompson.
A Funeral Mass will take place at Noon, January 28, 2020 at Saint Helena Cathedral, 530 N. Ewing St. Following the Mass there will be a luncheon in the lower level of the Cathedral in the Brondel Center. Burial will be at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison later with family. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Betty.
