Helmbrecht, Wayne Eugene

After retirement, Wayne was able to devote more time to his second favorite passion, golf, his first being his family. He was a hard-core golfer. Golf was a sport he enjoyed with his kids, grandkids, and all of his life-long golfing buddies. He was a great golf teacher, coaching all of his kids in the backyard during their childhood. Wayne also converted many of his in-laws to the game of golf, one they all swore they would never play. He got his nickname “Boomer,” because he could hit the ball harder and longer than most anyone else. He was known to be an excellent putter and won several “after” golf league putting contests with his Bill Roberts Golf Club league friends, usually when they were putting in the dark. Wayne was able to play leagues with his son, Brian, winning a golf tournament and playing at amazing golf courses together in Florida. He played in several state three man scrambles with April and Brian, winning their flight several times. One of his proudest golf moments was winning the Helena City Tournament in 1982, which was only surpassed when he made his first hole-in-one, after 53 years of playing in 2018, on hole number 8 at BRGC with a 7 iron. Wayne shared this news with pretty much everyone he knew.