Helen M. Brown

Helen Marie (Lessar) Brown went to be with her Lord and the love of her life, Curtis Brown, on February 14, 2021, Valentine's Day, just as one of her grandsons predicted.

Helen was born on April 4, 1928 to Frank and Pauline (Ambro) Lessar in East Helena, Montana, joining an older brother, Frank. Her father remarried after the untimely death of her mother, and Helen gained two more siblings, Agnes and John Lessar. By the age of 8 years, Helen had lost both of her parents, and was raised by other relatives throughout her childhood. Her special guardian angel was her Uncle John Lessar, who was always there for her, and of whom she always spoke very fondly.

Helen became very independent early in her life and was always willing to work hard at anything she did. With the support of her Uncle John, Helen was enrolled in a business school and lived at the Sienna Club, a home run by nuns. She became very adept at typing and shorthand – a skill she used daily throughout her life. Her secretarial and organizational skills netted her positions with the Montana State Legislature, the IRS, Smedal & Maurer Law firm in Ames, Iowa, the Economics Dept. at Iowa State University, and eventually typing thesis papers for ISU grad students.