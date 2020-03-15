Helen Bartos

In August 1944, seeing the potential end of the war, a Polish military and civilian uprising, known as the “Warsaw Uprising,” erupted. The valiant and violent effort to free Warsaw lasted sixty days in an attempt to recapture the capital from the Nazis. History records this event as one of the most tragic of World War II.

As a child, Mom found herself part of the civilian resistance force. For days there was constant bombardment and gunfire. Young children were recruited to help in the resistance. Mom was carrying a Molotov cocktail when an artillery bomb exploded, injuring her. Her hair and face were burned, and shrapnel lodged in her neck. Although badly injured, she survived the ordeal. The uprising failed and nearly 200,000 people were killed in a matter of sixty days. Warsaw was condemned to rubble. Mom’s family was told that she had been killed during the uprising. Mom believed her family met the same fate. Mom would not see Poland again for fifty years.

German forces loaded surviving young people on train cattle cars and Mom was transported to Germany to a forced labor camp. Mom worked at Nehkerkan, a Nazi ammunition factory in late 1944 along with many other young girls. Living conditions consisted of barracks, one meal a day and a blanket. Again persevering, mom managed to survive.