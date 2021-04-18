In honor of Helen Algert Ballinger’s life
We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear mother, Helen Algert Ballinger (1933-2021). She went peacefully from this life on April 8th, 2021.
Our mother leaves her family, friends and community of Helena with an enduring legacy of her love, inclusiveness, and grace. As loving mother and wife, exceptional entertainer, and extensive community volunteer she touched all; she welcomed into her home international students, local politicians, cousins, and even in-laws with the same welcoming and generous spirit. She provided all with exceptional hospitality and invariably provided each guest with a compliment--appreciating their presence and contribution to the occasion.
Born in Arizona, though raised primarily in California, Helen graduated Salutatorian of Chula Vista High School in California and with Honors from the University of Arizona. Following college, she moved to San Francisco lived on Pleasant Street and enjoyed her independence, her work for Chevron Corporation, and her single life in San Francisco. She met her future husband, Bill Ballinger, MD, a resident at UCSF during this time. Their first date was horseback riding in Golden Gate Park which cemented their lifelong love of horses and each other. They lived in New York and Washington, D.C. before choosing to take their family life and two children to Helena, MT in 1969.
Helen loved Helena and her life, friends and community she built there together with Bill. Montana appealed to her love of the mountains, hiking, downhill skiing, horseback riding, and Helen immediately took to contributing her talents to the community. From acting in the Follies to serving as a Trustee of the Helena Symphony, Head of AFS Montana, ARTbeats, or making plum puddings at St. Peter’s Cathedral, my mom was a deeply committed and tireless volunteer for the causes she believed would make Helena a better place for everyone.
Helen was also a great adventurer and explorer; she sailed to Europe after completing college and ventured to the Middle East in her late 70’s to visit the family of a Jordanian exchange student whom our family hosted. Helen welcomed exchange students from France, Mexico, Jordan and the Faroe Islands in her desire to expand our horizons and hers; she also hosted business ambassadors from Japan, musicians, politicians and others when the opportunity arose.
Helen made Helena a better place for all of us; we will miss her gracious hospitality and willing generosity to help causes for children, education and the arts, her twinkling blue eyes and warm and engaging smile.
Helen Ballinger is survived by her brother James Algert and her children Anne (Morrissey) and John, and her five grandchildren Henry, Claire and Audrey Morrissey, and Adrian and Sofia Ballinger. Her husband of 62 years, Bill, predeceased her by 8 months.
A service will be held at St. Peter’s Cathedral on July 31st, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate in my mother’s memory to the Helena Symphony. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Helen.
“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4
