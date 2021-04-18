Helen Algert Ballinger’

Helen loved Helena and her life, friends and community she built there together with Bill. Montana appealed to her love of the mountains, hiking, downhill skiing, horseback riding, and Helen immediately took to contributing her talents to the community. From acting in the Follies to serving as a Trustee of the Helena Symphony, Head of AFS Montana, ARTbeats, or making plum puddings at St. Peter’s Cathedral, my mom was a deeply committed and tireless volunteer for the causes she believed would make Helena a better place for everyone.

Helen was also a great adventurer and explorer; she sailed to Europe after completing college and ventured to the Middle East in her late 70’s to visit the family of a Jordanian exchange student whom our family hosted. Helen welcomed exchange students from France, Mexico, Jordan and the Faroe Islands in her desire to expand our horizons and hers; she also hosted business ambassadors from Japan, musicians, politicians and others when the opportunity arose.

Helen made Helena a better place for all of us; we will miss her gracious hospitality and willing generosity to help causes for children, education and the arts, her twinkling blue eyes and warm and engaging smile.