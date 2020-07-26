Held, Delores Joann

Delores Joann (Schulz) Held passed away July 21, 2020 in Bozeman. Delores was born on August 19, 1933 in Armour, South Dakota to Fred and Amanda Schulz. During her childhood, the family moved to Bakersfield, California and later settled in Seattle, Washington. Delores loved city living and working at a downtown movie theater where she could wear poodle skirts and saddle shoes. In her junior year of high school, she moved to Clyde Park, Montana to live and assist her sister and brother-in-law on their farm. Delores graduated from Clyde Park High School, and shortly after graduation, she married John “Jack” Held on August 24, 1952. Delores and Jack moved to Seattle, Washington for employment opportunities, and later, they moved to White Sulphur Springs, Montana and lived there for over fifty years; they owned a business, and Delores worked in the County Assessor’s Office.