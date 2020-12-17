June 16, 1963 - Nov. 24, 2020

Heidi Roy went to be with her Lord and Savior November 24, 2020. Heidi was born June 16, 1963 in Sidney, Montana to Henry and Eleanor Zimmerman. She married Bimal Roy while stationed in Frankfurt Germany, and had their son Joshua Roy. Subsequently, they moved to Seattle Washington where daughter Ashley Roy was born.

Heidi built on the skills she had attained in the military and was a technical project manager for many years.

Heidi returned to Montana(2003) and married Holly Dinnecenzo. They lived in Helena spending winters in Casa Grande. Heidi loved the outdoors and spending time with family and grandchildren, Neveah and Jayden.

Heidi bravery fought brain cancer for 8 years.

Heidi is survived by her sister, Michele Zimmerman (Stuart Broderick), her aunt and Uncle Lewis Pilon (Cindy Pilon), Karen (Jean Fisher), and her step father Paul Keyser.

Heidi had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by all. She will be greatly missed.