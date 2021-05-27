Heather Elizabeth Barnes

Heather had the ill fortune to be afflicted by aggressive metastatic breast cancer in the midst of a pandemic, displaced from her home and extended family. She spent the first 11 months of her illness seeking new creative outlets, spending time with her immediate family and especially her daughter, and doing the difficult and necessary work of coping with grief and disease while living well. Many people provided extraordinary remote support to Heather during this difficult time, including Jen, Alice, Larissa, Parker, Angie, and Mary. After Heather entered hospice in January of 2021, she was joined in North Carolina by her brother, Justin, and her mother, Mary Helen. Together with the friends and family who were able to visit, they provided indispensable support to Heather and her family and spent treasured months with Heather as she approached the end of her life.