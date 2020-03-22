Hazelton, Father James W.

Father James W. Hazelton, age 93, a retired priest of the Diocese of Helena passed away on March 18, 2020.

Father Hazelton was born February 6, 1927 in Helena to Wilfred and Stella Hazelton. He lived the first five years in Townsend and became a resident of Helena when the family moved there.

He attended St. Helena Grade School, Cathedral High School and graduated from Carroll College in 1949 with a degree to be a high school teacher. He worked as a common laborer at Mike Horse Mine northwest of Helena during the summer months. After graduation he didn’t have a teaching job and the mine didn’t have a teacher and he was asked to fill in. He taught one year at Mike Horse, four years at Wolf Creek and then returned to his alma mater at St. Helena where he taught and coached for three years.

In 1957, he was accepted as a candidate for the priesthood and he was ordained in 1961. He served as an assistant at St. Joseph Church in Butte for three years and then was accepted as a candidate to work in the Guatemala Mission project of the Diocese of Helena where he served for 47 years.

