Hays, Karen Ingrid Magnuson

April 23,1953 – Feb. 16, 2020

Karen, 66, died at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena, MT after a year long fight with cancer. Her smile and wit were with her until the end.

Karen is survived by her children Sean Hays of Helena, Megan(Andy) Graves of Cedar Falls, IA, and Sarah Hays of Helena; her partner Heidi Jacobson of Helena; her sister Christine Magnuson of Hudson, NH; her brothers Erik (Susan Magnuson) of Cardiff, CA, and Karl (Gail) Magnuson of Decorah, IA; her grandson Walter Graves; her aunt Patricia ‘Pat’ Magnuson of Miles City; and numerous nieces, nephews, a great niece, and cousins.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Sarah Magnuson, and her sisters Sigrid Magnuson Kirby and Kjersti Magnuson.

Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church 3580 N. Benton Ave, Helena, MT 59602 and St. Olaf College 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield, MN 55057.

Family condolences may be sent to helenafunerals.com

Visitation will be Friday February 21 from 6-7:30 pm at Big Sky Cremations, 2 W. Main St, East Helena, MT 59602 Funeral service will be Saturday February 22 at 11 am at New Life Lutheran Church 5980 N. Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602, with reception to follow. Interment will be private, at a later date.

