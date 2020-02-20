Hays, Karen Ingrid Magnuson
0 comments

Hays, Karen Ingrid Magnuson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 23,1953 – Feb. 16, 2020

Karen, 66, died at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena, MT after a year long fight with cancer. Her smile and wit were with her until the end.

Karen is survived by her children Sean Hays of Helena, Megan(Andy) Graves of Cedar Falls, IA, and Sarah Hays of Helena; her partner Heidi Jacobson of Helena; her sister Christine Magnuson of Hudson, NH; her brothers Erik (Susan Magnuson) of Cardiff, CA, and Karl (Gail) Magnuson of Decorah, IA; her grandson Walter Graves; her aunt Patricia ‘Pat’ Magnuson of Miles City; and numerous nieces, nephews, a great niece, and cousins.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Sarah Magnuson, and her sisters Sigrid Magnuson Kirby and Kjersti Magnuson.

Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church 3580 N. Benton Ave, Helena, MT 59602 and St. Olaf College 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield, MN 55057.

Family condolences may be sent to helenafunerals.com

Visitation will be Friday February 21 from 6-7:30 pm at Big Sky Cremations, 2 W. Main St, East Helena, MT 59602 Funeral service will be Saturday February 22 at 11 am at New Life Lutheran Church 5980 N. Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602, with reception to follow. Interment will be private, at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Karen Hays, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Service
2 West Main PO Box 35
East Helena, MT 59635
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Karen's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
New Life Lutheran Church
5980 North Montana Avenue
Helena, MT 59602
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Karen's Memorial Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News