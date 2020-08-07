Hatveldt, Kyle W.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle W. Hatveldt, age 49, of Helena, passed away August 2, 2020. He was born May 21, 1971 in Helena, MT.

Kyle is survived by his parents, Skip and Lynda Hatveldt; sister, Michele (Paul) Johnson; brother, Brandon (Cindy Richards) Hatveldt; nieces, Jessica, Courtney, and Hayleigh; a great nephew, Dante; and a great niece, Harper.

Cremation has taken place. A family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Kyle’s life.

