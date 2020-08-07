Hatveldt, Kyle W.

Kyle W. Hatveldt, age 49, of Helena, passed away August 2, 2020. He was born May 21, 1971 in Helena, MT.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Skip and Lynda Hatveldt; sister, Michele (Paul) Johnson; brother, Brandon (Cindy Richards) Hatveldt; nieces, Jessica, Courtney, and Hayleigh; a great nephew, Dante; and a great niece, Harper.
Cremation has taken place. A family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Kyle’s life.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kyle.
To plant a tree in memory of Kyle Hatveldt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
