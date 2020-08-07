You have permission to edit this article.
Hatveldt, Kyle W.
Hatveldt, Kyle W.

Kyle W. Hatveldt, age 49, of Helena, passed away August 2, 2020. He was born May 21, 1971 in Helena, MT.

Kyle is survived by his parents, Skip and Lynda Hatveldt; sister, Michele (Paul) Johnson; brother, Brandon (Cindy Richards) Hatveldt; nieces, Jessica, Courtney, and Hayleigh; a great nephew, Dante; and a great niece, Harper.

Cremation has taken place. A family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Kyle’s life.

