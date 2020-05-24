Harwell, Glenn Wesley
Harwell, Glenn Wesley

HARWELL, Glenn Wesley Harwell was born April 20, 1945, and passed away on the evening of May 15th. No service will be held at this time. Please make a donation to your favorite charity or the Lewis and Clark County Humane Society in his name. 

