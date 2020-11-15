Harvey Ellis Romey Jr. mainly known as Bud, crossed over to his happy hunting grounds on November 7th, 2020 with his faithful dog Holly by his side.

He was the last child born to Harvey and Vera Romey on February 9, 1938 in Virginia City, MT. He had 3 older sisters who always doted over him. Bud was an energetic child and learned at a young age that he had a knack for working on engines. Small engines, big engines and anything in between, he loved working on them. Bud was always giving new life to old things.

In 1961 Bud married Bonnie Carpenter. Through their union, they were blessed with three children, Danny, Tina and Tracy. They lived in Billings for many years where they developed many lasting friendships. During the 70's Bud began working in Alaska. He worked on the Alaskan Pipeline and built miles and miles of highway throughout the State. He was an extreme heavy equipment operator, who became a legend of his time. He could fix absolutely anything and there was not a piece of equipment he did not master.

Bud was the type of person who was always there to lend a helping hand. He was a true friend, devoted father, and loving grandfather and uncle. He enjoyed his yearly hunting adventures with his long-time friends, fishing and working on his cuckoo clocks later in life after retiring from working in the mines around Helena.